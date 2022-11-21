After months of teasing, Toyota has finally unveiled the Innova Hycross which will make its Indian debut on November 25.

The latest MPV from Toyota its global debut in Indonesia, where it will be called the Innova Zenix.

The Hycross is expected to be a hybrid MPV.

The newest MPV from Toyota is also expected to be out on a new platform along with a new hybrid powertrain based on Toyota’s TNGA-C platform.

It will use a monocoque chassis with a front-wheel drive configuration along with a mild hybrid as well as a strong hybrid powertrain.

The engine is expected to be a 2.0-litre ICE engine paired with one of the hybrid systems.

While the first edition is expected to be an FWD, an AWD version is also expected.

The Innova Hycross will offer a standard 2-litre petrol engine with 174PS and 205Nm paired with a CVT automatic.

The new Innova Hycross is also offered with a pure petrol 2.0-litre engine on the lower variants.

The price is expected to be around Rs 20 to 30 lakh in India but official figures could only be ascertained with the Indian debut.