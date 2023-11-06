Hot on the heels of its Tokyo Motor Show debut, the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift has been spotted testing disguised on Indian roads.

While Suzuki labelled it a concept, the model showcased in Tokyo was virtually production-ready. The sighting of these camouflaged test mules confirms the imminent arrival of the new Swift in India next year.

Despite the heavy camouflage, the test mule’s headlamps and tail lamps reveal its identity – the new-gen Swift.

The design retains the unmistakable Swift DNA, evolving subtly from its predecessor. Sharper headlamps and tail lamps adorn the exterior, complemented by a redesigned grille and bumper, along with a prominent shoulder line that flows the length of the car.

Also Read: Assam: Three suspected Bangladeshi cattle smugglers nabbed in Cachar

While Suzuki terms it the fourth-generation Swift, it’s essentially based on a heavily revamped third-gen platform.

The overall dimensions remain largely unchanged, with only minor increases in length, width, and height.

The wheelbase, however, remains the same at 2,450mm. Note that these dimensions are for the Japanese domestic market (JDM) model, and some may differ for the India-spec Swift.

Also Read: Mahindra Thar.e interior revealed, launched in 2026

The interiors remain hidden under the camouflage, but the Tokyo Motor Show model’s cabin bears a striking resemblance to the Baleno and Fronx. The floating touchscreen, steering wheel, instrument cluster, HVAC controls, and switchgear are familiar elements from Maruti Suzuki’s newer offerings in India.

The new-gen Swift concept introduced an all-new 1.2-liter, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine, codenamed Z12. This new engine is set to replace the current K-series 1.2-liter, four-cylinder powerplant.

Detailed specifications are still under wraps, but sources suggest that the company has set ambitious fuel efficiency targets.

While power output is likely to remain comparable to the K12 unit, torque is expected to improve. The Swift showcased in Tokyo featured hybrid technology, but sources indicate that the India-spec Swift will retain the conventional engine.

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift is anticipated to make its Indian debut sometime in the second half of 2024. Prices are expected to start around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom).