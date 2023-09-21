What was believed to be the Himalayan 450 is now turning out to be the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 as it would be getting a 451.65 engine.

Some reports have shed light on the much-awaited Himayalan upgrade and these are quite “awesome”.

As per the reports, the newest Royal Enfield is expected to be called the Himalayan 452 and will get an all-new 451.65cc liquid-cooled engine.

The 452’s engine will produce 40.02hp at 8,000rpm and is expected to be on the market by November this year.

The engine and the power are considered to be a significant increase in power over the current Himalayan 411, which makes 24.3hp at 6,500rpm.

The higher rpm at which the new engine produces its peak power suggests that it will be happier to rev higher than the current Himalayan.

The Himalayan 452 will have a 1,510mm wheelbase, which is a big increase over the current Himalayan 411’s 1,465mm wheelbase.

Length has increased from 2,190mm to 2,245mm and width has also gone up from 840mm to 852mm – 900mm if the bike has the optional handguards installed.

All these increases are in line with the spy images, which suggest that the new Himalayan looks larger than the bike it replaces.

While the launch is expected to be later this year in November, the pricing and further details and specs have been kept a secret.