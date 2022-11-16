Electric Vehicles seem to be catching up with the pace in India with almost every car manufacturer heading forward to launch one.

As per some reports, MG Motors is now preparing for the launch of its Air EV in India. The EV is expected to make its arrival in India by mid or even early 2023.

Some reports suggest that MG Motors might unveil the Air EV at the upcoming Auto Expo and launch it by January.

Air EV has been reported to have been seen on Indian roads multiple times.

MG Air will be a front-wheel-drive vehicle and is expected to offer two battery pack options.

It comes with 17.3kWh and 26.7kWh battery options and on a full charge it can reach up to 300KM.

The 17.3kWh battery pack claims a range of 200km and the 26.7kWh pack can go up to 300km.

The EV is expected to deliver 38bhp and will be a four-seater.

Like the bigger MGs, the Air EV will have two 10.25-inch screens, each housing an infotainment touchscreen and an instrument cluster.

The price is expected to be under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).