The Lamborghini Revuelto, the successor to the iconic Aventador, is set to launch in India on December 6, 2023.

In a move that bucks the trend of downsizing and turbocharging when it comes to electrified powertrains, the Revuelto comes with a big, naturally aspirated V12 engine, along with electric motors and a battery pack.

With its 6.5-litre V12 engine making 825hp and 725Nm of torque, mated to three electric motors and a 3.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the Revuelto’s combined output is a whopping 1,015hp.

Power is sent to all four wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The all-wheel drive layout helps it achieve a claimed 0-100kph time of 2.5 seconds and a top speed of over 350kph.

Lamborghini’s design DNA is evident in the Revuelto, which boasts plenty of sharp, edgy, and extravagant bits.

Y-shaped motifs adorn the supercar, from the headlights and air intakes set in massive Y-shaped enclosures, along with Y-shaped light signatures, to the high-mounted hexagonal-shaped exhausts flanked by Y-shaped tail lights.

Typical of Lambo’s flagships in the past, the Revuelto gets the iconic scissor doors.

However, the interior is all-new and also adheres to the Y-shape design theme. Front and centre is an 8.4-inch vertical touchscreen, and it is accompanied by a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 9.1-inch passenger-side display; both can display the same information simultaneously.

The three screens have also eliminated most of the physical buttons, apart from the ones on the steering wheel.

The Revuelto will face off against Ferrari’s SF90 Stradale, which is priced at Rs 7.5 crore (ex-showroom, before options).

Considering its status as an import, the Revuelto will cost about Rs 8.9 crore, ex-showroom, India (without options), while its on-road price is expected to be well north of Rs 10 crore.

Unfortunately, Lamborghini isn’t likely to open fresh bookings for its new flagship – it had announced in June this year that the model was sold out until 2026.

However, Lamborghini India has managed to secure a few allocations, with the first delivery expected to happen in the coming weeks before the year is out.