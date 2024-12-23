Kia Syros unveiled with a bold new design

Kia has unveiled its latest offering in the Indian market, the all-new Syros compact SUV.

The Syros boasts a bold new design language, impressive features, and a focus on rear-seat comfort, setting it apart from its predecessor, the Sonet.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Syros sports a striking exterior with a boxy front end, vertically stacked headlamps and a distinctive profile. The tallboy design and extended wheelbase translate into generous interior space, particularly in the rear.

Also Read: Honda launches next-gen Amaze at Rs 8 lakh

The interior is a standout with its dual 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment and instrument cluster, creating a modern and tech-savvy ambience. The feature list is extensive, including ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a comprehensive Level 2 ADAS suite.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Syros offers a choice of a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel engine, both mated to manual or automatic transmissions. The inclusion of a diesel engine is a significant advantage in the Indian market.

Also Read: Mahindra renames 6e to BE 6 amid trademark dispute

The Syros will face stiff competition from established players like the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and the upcoming Skoda Kylaq. However, its distinctive design, feature-rich interior, and focus on rear-seat comfort could give it an edge.