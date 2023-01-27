Tata Motors unveiled their all-new Magic EV at Auto Expo 2023 in India. This compact EV is geared for last-mile delivery services such as schools, ambulances and stage carriage.

It is expected to be powered by the EVOGEN powertrain, providing a range of up to 140km. The exterior of the Tata Magic EV follows the brand’s design philosophy seen on the Ace EV.

It features a black grille with chrome elements, a wide air dam, squared-out halogen headlamps, blacked-out bumpers with circular fog lamps, ORVMs, sliding-type rear doors with square windows and 13-inch steel wheel covers.

It also has vertical-stacked taillamps at the rear end. The interior of the Magic EV is yet to be revealed.

However, it is expected to have a spacious 10-seater cabin with a minimalistic dashboard design, premium fabric upholstery, manual AC, a three-spoke steering wheel, a centre-mounted instrument cluster, a 7.0-inch infotainment panel with Bluetooth connectivity, multi-point seatbelts, and a rear-view camera.

The pricing and availability of the Tata Magic EV are yet to be announced by the EV maker. It is expected to carry a premium over the Ace EV, which starts at Rs. 9.9 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.