Ford has taken the wraps off its latest offering, a rally-focused version of the all-electric Mustang Mach-E.

The Mach-E Rally receives a major styling overhaul, enhanced power, and greater off-road capabilities.

The Mach-E Rally features an enhanced version of the Mach-E GT’s dual-motor system, producing 486 horsepower and 879Nm of torque.

This will give the Mach-E Rally an impressive 0-100kph time of 4 seconds.

It also comes with an ‘intelligent’ Rally Sport driving mode, giving it a better throttle response for improved acceleration control and improved grip on slippery surfaces.

The Mach-E Rally sits 20mm higher than the standard Mach-E, on specially tuned springs and Magenride shocks.

There are also Michelin CrossClimate tyres, wrapped around gloss white 19-inch rally wheels. Underneath the shell, thick underbody shielding provides robust protection for the 91kWh battery and electric motors from rocks and bumps.

Ford has also coated the body cladding with a protective spray to reduce the risk of chips.

The Mach-E Rally’s styling and design were inspired, in part, by the legendary Ford Focus RS hot-hatch, in particular the rear spoiler.

Other elements include a contrasting body trim, a chunky front splitter, a black roof panel, rally-style fog lights, and racing stripes.

The interior features subtle differences from the Mach-E GT, with exclusive elements like white accents throughout the cabin to match the wheels.

There’s also bespoke Mach-E Rally badging and sports seats, along with a 15.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is similar to other Mach-E variants.

However, the Rally misses out on the panoramic sunroof found in other premium Mach-E versions.

The Mach-E Rally is currently only available in Europe, and it is not clear if it will be offered in other markets.