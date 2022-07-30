The next-gen Ford Mustang is being unveiled on September 14 at the 2022 North American International Auto Show to be held in Detroit.

While the new Mustang will be out with new features and a possible new look, the car is expected to retain the manual gearbox.

The car is also said to be out based on a new platform.

The gearbox being manual was confirmed by Ford CEO Jim Farley but he did not mention which gearbox would be there.

Some reports state that the next-gen Mustang will retain the iconic muscle car design.

Internally codenamed S650, the Mustang will have a similar headlight to the last few generations and will keep the tri-bar LEP trail lamp.

In addition, the new Mustang is also expected to get a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster along with a 13.2-inch infotainment display. The Mustang might lose physical buttons in the centre console making them all touch screen.

In terms of the engine or the powertrain, Mustang may get two hybrid versions. The new Mustang may come with the 2.3-litre EcoBoost four-cylinder engine and the 5.0-litre Coyote V8 engine.

However, the power out of these engines is yet to be revealed. The outgoing V8 variant produced 450hp and 556Nm of torque.

The Mustang in terms of the gear system might get the same six-speed manual transmission and the same 10-speed automatic.

While the new Mustang would be launched in the US, there are chances of it making a comeback to India as well. It has been discontinued for quite some time now, Autocar India had reported that the Mustang could return to India.

The report states that the Mustang may be returned through CBU imports of select premium models.