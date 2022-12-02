The first batch of the Tesla Semi trucks was finally delivered to the customers after around five years of launch.

The trucks were handed over at an event at the company’s Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada, Thursday.

Tesla unveiled the trucks in 2017 and they were scheduled for production in 2019. However, due to various factors including COVID-19, the production was delayed. Tesla also cites that the global shortage of parts was among other reasons for the delay.

The Semi trucks by Tesla are powered by four independent motors on the rear axles with the capability to accelerate 0-60mph in 20 seconds.

The battery has a range of up to 500 miles.

The truck’s price is said to be marked at a starting point of $150,000.

The best driver experience: max road visibility, space to stand up, 2x 15-inch touch screens, wireless phone charging & more pic.twitter.com/ktrh602Krd — Tesla (@Tesla) December 2, 2022

The company site says the Semi comes with standard and active safety features that pair with advanced motor and brake controls to deliver traction and stability in all conditions. A central seating position gives the driver better visibility, while an all-electric architecture reduces both rollover risk and cabin intrusion in case of an accident.

The company also states that combination trucks account for about 18 percent of U.S. vehicle emissions but Semi will help change that. “With less than 2 kWh per mile of energy consumption, Semi can travel up to 500 miles on a single charge. Recover up to 70 per cent of range in 30 minutes using Tesla’s Semi Chargers”, it added.