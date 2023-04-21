Bajaj Auto and Triumph are set to globally unveil their new motorcycle, the Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler, on June 27 in London.

The motorcycle is expected to be manufactured by Bajaj Auto in India and is anticipated to be the most affordable Triumph motorcycle once it goes on sale in the second quarter of this financial year.

The Scrambler has been spotted testing in India with design inspiration from the Triumph Bonneville family of motorcycles, featuring a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine between 300-400cc with DOHC architecture, 4 valves per cylinder, a double-barrel exhaust system and a semi-digital instrumentation display.

The bike’s chassis comprises a single-piece headstock and downtubes, an offset mono-shock, an upside-down fork, and a 19-inch front wheel.

The riding position is relaxed, while the pillion seat is smaller with mid-set pegs.

The Scrambler is expected to feature dual-channel ABS and other rider aids, and there are likely to be a variety of accessories, such as luggage options and crash protection.