Bajaj Pulsar RS200 gets an update after a decade

Bajaj Auto has finally updated the Pulsar RS200, nearly a decade after its initial launch.

The updated model comes with a price tag of Rs 1.84 lakh, a Rs 10,000 increase from the previous version.

The new Pulsar RS200 features a redesigned tail lamp, which integrates the stop light and indicators into a single unit.

Additionally, the bike now boasts a colour LCD dashboard, similar to the one found on the Pulsar NS400Z, which offers Bluetooth connectivity for navigation and notification alerts.

The updated model also includes three riding modes: Off-Road, Road, and Rain, as well as a slipper clutch.

However, the engine remains unchanged, with the same 199cc, single-cylinder motor producing 24.5hp and 18.7Nm of torque.

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 will compete with other bikes in its segment, including the Hero Karizma XMR and the Yamaha R15 V4.

Notably, the updated RS200’s price brings it closer to the more powerful Pulsar NS400Z, which costs Rs 1.85 lakh.