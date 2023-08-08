Applications are invited for various project based positions in Regional Ayurveda Research Centre (RARC), Agartala, Tripura.

Regional Ayurveda Research Centre (RARC), Agartala, Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (Botany) under National Medicinal Plants Board (NPMB), Ministry of Ayush, Govt. of India funded project on purely contractual basis.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (Botany)

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs. 31000/- per month + applicable HRA

Qualification : MSc (Botany) from any recognized University

Age Limit : Age not exceeding 35 years as on date of interview

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 11th August 2023 in Regional Ayurveda Research Centre (RARC), 462, Akhaura Road, Ramnagar, Agartala, Tripura-799002. Reporting time for the interview is from 10 AM to 11 AM

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with applications in prescribed format along with original certificates and a set of self-attested photocopies of relevant documents along with two passport size photographs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here