Applications are invited for recruitment of 43 vacant positions or career in SBI in 2025.

State Bank of India (SBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Specialist Cadre Officers in 2025.

Name of post : Manager (Data Scientist)

No. of posts : 13

Essential Qualification :

B.E. / B.Tech / M.Tech in Computer Science / IT /Electronics / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Data Science / AI & ML/ Equivalent degree in above disciplines / M Sc Data Sc /MSc (Statistics)/ MA (Statistics)/M Stat /MCA from AICTE/UGC recognized University/ Institution. Minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade in both Graduation / Post Graduation.

Preferred Qualification :

MBA / PGDM with specialization in finance and any certification in ML /AI/Natural Language Processing, web Crawling and Neural Networks. Above mentioned Certificates should be valid as on 31.07.2024.

Experience :

Essential: Minimum 5 years of overall (post basic education qualification) experience in Data Science / AI ML Model Development.

Including:

Minimum 2+ years full time experience in the areas of Analytics / AI / Machine Learning / Gen AI

AND

2+ Years Full time experience (Work / research) in developing AI/Machine Learning / Deep Learning / Gen AI Models

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Data Scientist)

No. of posts : 29

Essential Qualification :

B.E. / B.Tech / M.Tech in Computer Science / IT /Electronics / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Data Science / AI & ML/ Equivalent degree in above disciplines / M Sc Data Sc /MSc (Statistics)/ MA (Statistics)/M Stat /MCA from AICTE/UGC recognized University/ Institution. Minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade in both Graduation / Post Graduation.

Preferred Qualification :

MBA / PGDM with specialization in finance and any certification in ML /AI/Natural Language Processing, Web Crawling and Neural Networks. Above mentioned Certificates should be valid as on 31.07.2024.

Experience :

Essential: Minimum 3 years of overall (post basic education qualification) experience in Data Science / AI ML Model Development

including: Minimum 2+ years full time experience in the areas of Analytics / AI / Machine Learning / Gen AI AND 1+ Years Full time experience (Work / research) in developing AI/Machine Learning / Deep Learning / Gen AI Models.

Desirable: Experience in financial sector /Bank/ NBFC/Insurance/Investment firm

Name of post : Chief Officer (Security)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

An officer served in the Rank of Brigadier or above in Indian Army.

Or

An officer served in the Rank of Commodore or above in Indian Navy.

Or

An officer served in the Rank of Air Commodore or above in Indian Air Force.

Or

An officer served in the Rank of Inspector General or above in Indian Police Service or Para-Military Services.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply Online through the link given on Bank’s official website https://bank.sbi/careers

Last date for submission of applications is 24th February 2025

Application Fees :

Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) is Rs. 750/- ( Seven Hundred Fifty only) for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here