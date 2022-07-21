Applications are invited for various consultant positions in North East Centre for Technology Application & Reach (NECTAR) Meghalaya.

North East Centre for Technology Application & Reach (NECTAR) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Consultant.

Name of post : Senior Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 70,000/- -75,000/-

Essential Qualification : Doctorate in Agriculture / Agricultural Economics / Apiculture or equivalent from a recognized University

Essential Experience : Minimum 25 years of professional experience in handling projects related to development of sustainable Agriculture/ Horticulture / Apiculture/ Rural Development and allied areas preferably in Govt. sector

Desirable Experience : Experience of working in Govt. sector in a senior position involving policy formulation and planning of implementation of projects.

Upper Age Limit : 63 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format given in Annexure-I only in online mode to email ID recruitment@nectar.org.in up to July 31, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

