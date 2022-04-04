Applications are invited for various project based positions in Manipur University.

Manipur University, Canchipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), New Delhi, GOI funded project “DBT-BUILDER-Manipur University-Interdisciplinary Life Science Programme for Advance Research and Education.”

Name of post : Project Scientist ( Level-1)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 56000/- + 8% HRA( Rs. 60,480/-) and increment of 5% every 2 years of experiences

Qualification :

a) Doctoral Degree in Science or Master’s Degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized University or equivalent.

b) The candidates from Life Sciences/Pharmaceuticals with the knowledge of molecular biology techniques is preferable.

c) Candidates with the background of Instrumentation Sciences are preferred for those having Engineering or Technology Master

degree.

Name of post : Scientific Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 18000/- + 8% HRA

Qualification :

a) Graduate in any discipline

b) The candidates with the basic knowledge of computer skills like Microsoft word, power point, Microsoft excel etc. is preferable.

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 20000/- + 8% HRA and 15% increment after 3 years

Qualification :

a) Graduate (B.Sc) in sciences / or 3 years Diploma in Engineering & Technology

b) The candidates from the life sciences background with the basic knowledge of handling scientific equipment and computer skills like

Microsoft word, power points, Microsoft excel etc. is preferable

c) Candidates with the background of Instrumentation Sciences are preferred for those having Engineering or Technology diploma

degree

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 20000/- + 8% HRA and 15% increment after 3 years

Qualification :

a) Graduate (B.Sc) in sciences

b) The candidates from the life sciences background with the experiences in field works/field studies and experiences of handling of small animals is preferable.

How to apply : Candidates may submit soft copies of the application in plain paper along with the supporting documents including complete CV (Format for CV is provided in the Annexure-I), relevant experiences certificates, mark sheets and testimonials etc. to the e-mail kbsingh@manipuruniv.ac.in on or before April 20, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

