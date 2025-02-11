Applications are invited for recruitment of 21413 vacant positions or career in India Post in 2025.

India Post is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDSs) [Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/ Dak Sevaks] in different offices of the Department of Posts in 2025.

Name of posts : Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDSs) [ Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/ Dak Sevaks]

No. of posts : 21413

Qualification :

(a) Educational qualification for engagement of GDS is Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India.

(b) The applicant should have studied the local language at least up to 10th Standard from a recognized board

Additional Criteria :

i. Knowledge of computer

ii. Knowledge of cycling

iii. Adequate means of livelihood

Job Roles :

Branch Post Master (BPM) :

a) Day to day postal operations of Branch post Office (B.O) and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB)

b) Marketing and promotions of products and services being provided by the Department and operating various services in the customer services’ centres (CSC) of the Department etc.

c) In the single-handed BOs, BPMs have the overall responsibility of smooth and timely functioning of the Office, including mail conveyance and mail delivery.

d) In the BOs other than single handed, the BPMs may be assisted by ABPM(s). However, BPM will be required to do combined duties of ABPM(s) as and when ordered or in the case of non-availability of ABPM (s). Any other work may also be assigned by superiors like Mail Overseer (M.O)/Inspector Post (IPO)/Assistant Superintendent of post (ASPOs)/Superintendent of post

offices (SPOs)/Senior Superintendent of post Office (SSPOs) etc.

e) Residence/Accommodation: The applicant selected as GDS BPM will have to provide accommodation for Branch post Office after selection but before engagement. A declaration to this effect with details of accommodation is to be submitted before engagement. The applicant so selected will be required to reside in post village (the village in which the BO is functioning) only. The accommodation should meet the standards as prescribed by this Directorate letter No. 17-02/2018-GDS dated 08.03.2019 as amended from time to time.

Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM)

a) Sale of stamps/stationery, conveyance and delivery of mail at doorstep, exchange the mail with account office etc. deposit/payments/other transactions of IPPB.

b) To assist BPM in postal operations in a manner as prescribed by the Department from time to time.

c) Marketing and promotions of products and services being provided by Department and operating various services in the Customer Services’ Centres (CSC) of the Department etc.

d) ABPM must also do combined duties of the BPM as and when ordered or in case of non -availability of BPM in addition to his/her regular duties.

e) Any other work assigned by superiors like MO/IPO/ASPO/SPOS/SSPOS etc.

f) Residence: ABPMs must reside within the delivery jurisdictions of the Post Office (BO) concerned.

Dak Sevak

a) Sale of stamps/stationery, conveyance and delivery of mail at doorstep, deposits/payments/other transactions of IPPB and any other duties given

b) Dak Sevaks may have to work in sorting offices of Railway Mail Service (RMS).

c) Dak Sevaks in the Mail offices will handle receipt- dispatch of mailbags, transhipment of bags etc.

d) Dak Sevaks will also assist Post Masters/Sub Postmasters in managing the smooth functioning of Departmental Post Offices and do marketing, business procurement or any other work assigned by the Post Master or IPO/ASPO/SPOS/SSPOS/SRM/SSRM etc.

e) Residence: – Dak Sevaks must reside within delivery jurisdictions of the Post Office (HO/SO) concerned.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for recruitment of above posts in India Post in 2025 through the website https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/

Last date for submission of online applications is March 3, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here