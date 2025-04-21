Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IGNOU in 2025.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Consultant (Full-time) purely on contractual basis in the Construction and Maintenance Division in 2025. IGNOU proudly stands as the No. 1 Open University in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). It is also the first Open University to receive the prestigious A++ accreditation from NAAC. With over 69 Regional Centres, 2,000+ Learner Support Centres pan-India, and 25 Overseas Study Centres in 15 countries, IGNOU reaches the remotest corners of India and serves diverse learners, including marginalized communities, persons with disabilities, and international students. As a torchbearer of innovation, IGNOU integrates technology with education through initiatives like MOOCs on SWAYAM, SWAYAM PRABHA channels, and e-Gyankosh, ensuring quality education is both accessible and affordable. With 325 programmes, including Four-Year Undergraduate Programmes (FYUP) and skill-based courses, the University continues to align with the National Education Policy 2020 to meet emerging educational and professional needs. IGNOU offers 45 online academic programmes through its own Learning Management System (LMS).

Name of post : Consultant (Full-time) in Construction and Maintenance Division

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

B.Tech/B.E. (Civil/Electrical) with 5 to 7 years’ experience in handling engineering works in Central/ State Government/PSU’s/Autonomous bodies etc. Retired personnel at the level of Executive Engineer and above.

Remuneration : Rs.40,000- 60,000/- or as per the Selection committee

How to apply :

Candidates may send their complete application along with the testimonials also duly self-attested to the Deputy Registrar, Recruitment Cell, Administration Division, Block-7, Room No.13, IGNOU, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi-110068 on or before 05.05.2025.

The candidate should mention “Application for the engagement of Consultant for CMD, IGNOU” in capital letters also on the top of the envelope.

