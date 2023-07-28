Applications are invited for recruitment of 11 vacant positions in Wildlife Institute of India Assam.

Wildlife Institute of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for engaging eleven (11) purely contractual positions of research personnel under four (04) projects of the institute.

Name of post : Project Scientist– II (Ecology)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Monitoring of Wildlife Overpasses and Underpasses on Samruddhi Expressway Phase II

Qualification : Doctoral Degree in Wildlife Science/ Botany/ Zoology/ Forestry/ Life Science/

Environmental Sciences from a recognized University. AND Minimum three (03) years relevant experience post PhD

Name of post : Project Associate-I (Ecology)

No. of posts : 4

Name of project : Monitoring of Wildlife Overpasses and Underpasses on Samruddhi Expressway Phase II

Qualification : Master’s Degree in Wildlife Science/ Botany/ Zoology/ Forestry/ Life Science/ Sciences with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks from a recognized University.

Name of post : Principal Project Associate (Ecology)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Understanding elephant conflict issues for suggesting conflict reduction measures (Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Assam)

Qualification : Master’s Degree in Wildlife Science/ Botany/ Zoology/ Forestry/ Life Science/

Environmental Sciences with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks from a recognized University

Also Read : 10 amazing resorts to visit near Guwahati with kids in last phase of summer vacation

Name of post : Project Associate -I (Ecology)

No. of posts : 3

Name of project : Understanding elephant conflict issues for suggesting conflict reduction measures (Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Assam)

Qualification : Master’s Degree in Wildlife Science/ Botany/ Zoology/ Forestry/ Life Science/

Environmental Sciences with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks from a recognized University

Name of post : Principal Project Associate (Ecology) OR Research Associate-I (Ecology)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Response to Anthropocene and climate change: Movement ecology of selected mammal species across the Himalayan region

Qualification : Master’s Degree in Wildlife Science/ Botany/ Zoology/ Forestry/ Life Science/

Environmental Sciences with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks from a recognized University

Name of post : Project Associate-I (Project Management)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Supporting trans-boundary recovery in India and Nepal

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Engineering/ Technology/ Science minimum of 50% aggregate marks from a recognized University.

Also Read : Top 10 beautiful gardens to visit in Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates must send a hard copy in a sealed-envelope of the filled application form (Annexure I) and self-attested copies of certificates, documents, and testimonials by speed post/ courier to Dr. Bilal Habib, Dept. of Animal Ecology & Conservation Biology Wildlife Institute of India, Chandrabani, Dehradun – 248 002 (Uttarakhand) latest by Friday, 18th August 2023 by 1700hrs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here