Assam Career : VKNRL Hospital Numaligarh Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various paramedical positions in Vivekananda Kendra Numaligarh Refinery Limited (VKNRL) Hospital Assam.

Vivekananda Kendra Numaligarh Refinery Limited (VKNRL) Hospital Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Staff Nurse and OT Technician on contractual basis.

Name of post : Staff Nurse

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : Minimum GNM passed from a recognized institute under Nursing Council of India.

Experience : Minimum 2 (two) years of experience preferred in a reputed hospital

Pay Scale : VKNRL Hospital Pay Scales, which is in line with the recommendation of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

Upper Age Limit : 35 years as on 01.03.2023.

Name of post : OT Technician

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : Diploma in Operation Theatre Technology from any government recognized institute

Experience : Minimum 2 (two) years of experience preferred as an OT Technician in a reputed hospital. Candidates having experience of ICU management will get an added advantage.

Salary : Consolidated Salary of Rs. 31410/- per month.

Upper Age Limit : 30 years as on 01.03.2023.

How to apply : Candidates fulfilling the above criteria may apply either through mail to vknrl.hospital@gmail.com in the application format as attached or by post to “The Secretary, Vivekananda Kendra-NRL Hospital, NRL Township, Numaligarh – 785699, Golaghat, Assam” super scribing on the envelope name of the post applied for.

Last date for receipt of applications is March 26, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here