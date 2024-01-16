Applications are invited for recruitment of 250 vacant administrative positions or career in UIIC Assam.

United India Insurance Company (UIIC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Administrative Officer (Scale I). United India Insurance Company, is a leading Public Sector General Insurance Company wholly owned by Government of India with a gross premium of about Rs. 17,644 crores.

Name of post : Administrative Officer (Scale I)

No. of posts : 250

Qualification :

The minimum Educational Qualification required is degree with 60% marks (55% for SC/ST Category) altogether from recognized university or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by Central Government.

Qualifications mentioned above also should be obtained from any recognized University / Institute in India duly approved by UGC / AICTE as the case may be with appropriate pattern like 10+2+3 or its equivalent.

The candidates should have completed the qualification altogether as mentioned above on or before 31.12.2023. Those who have written the final examination for the minimum education qualification as on 31.12.2023 and whose results are declared after 31.12.2023 are not eligible to apply.

Working knowledge of Computer is also a must.

Age Limit :

A candidate must be of the Minimum Age of 21 years and the Maximum Age of 30 years as

on 31.12.2023. Candidate must have been born not earlier than 01.01.1994 and not later than

31.12.2002 (both days inclusive)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/uiicloct23/ up to 23rd January 2024

Application Fees :

All Applicants other than SC / ST / PwBD, Permanent Employees of PSGI COMPANIES : Rs.1000/-(Application fee including service charges) + GST as applicable

SC / ST / Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), Permanent Employees of PSGI COMPANIES : Rs.250/- (service charges only) + GST as applicable

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here