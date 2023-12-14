Applications are invited for recruitment of 300 vacant positions or career in UIIC Assam.

United India Insurance Co. Ltd. (UIIC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant for its Offices all over India.

Name of post : Assistant

No. of posts : 300

Qualification :

Graduate from a recognized University

AND

Knowledge of Reading, Writing and Speaking of Regional language of the State of Recruitment is essential.

Scale of pay: Rs. 22405-1305(1)-23710-1425(2)-26560-1605(5)-34585-1855(2)-38295-2260(3)-45075-2345(2)-49765-2500(5)-62265

Age Limit :

Minimum Age: 21 years and Maximum Age: 30 years (as on 30.09.2023).

Candidates born not earlier than 01.10.1993 and not later than 30.09.2002 (both days inclusive)

are only eligible to apply.

Relaxation in upper age limit shall be releaxable as per Govt. rules

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://uiic.co.in/ from 16th December 2023 to 6th January 2024

Application Fees :

All Applicants other than SC / ST / PwBD, Permanent Employees of COMPANY : Rs.1000/- (Application fee including service charges) + GST as applicable

SC / ST / Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), Permanent Employees of COMPANY : Rs.250/- (service charges only) + GST as applicable

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here