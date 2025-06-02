Assam Career Udalguri College Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Udalguri College Assam in 2025.

Udalguri College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professors in 2025. Udalguri College came into existence on the 20th August 1979, as a result of the ceaseless and untiring efforts of the preparatory committee under the leadership of the founder Principal Late Sailendra Nath Brahma. The primary aim was to provide an opportunity to the economically weak and underprivileged people of this region. The College has been rendering valuable service to the cause of imparting higher education in Udalguri, its outskirts and nearby districts too from the last 41 years. During its journey, it has created opportunities for the underprivileged and the youths from the weaker sections of society, giving them a sense of purpose and direction in the pursuit of their dreams. Starting as an Arts college in 1979, the College has now grown into a full-fledged two-stream college with Arts and Science, and Honours courses in almost all the subjects offered.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Economics : 1

Assamese : 1

Qualification :

1. Educational Qualifications and selection procedure will be as per Government Office memorandum AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24-01-2022.

2. The candidate must have good academic record with at least 55% marks (or equivalent grade in a point scale) at master degree level in the concerned subject. Eligibility like M.Phil./Ph.D./Seminar Papers/ Publications are to be submitted along with the application otherwise it will not be entertained.

Age : The age of the candidate should not be more than 38 years as on 01-01-2025 with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST/PWD candidates and 3 years for OBC/MOBC.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format by the DHE Assam (available in DHE website) along with complete Bio-data and self-attested copies of testimonials from HSLC onwards

Application fees of Rs. 1500.00 (One thousand five hundred) only through Demand Draft “In favor of Principal i/c, Udalguri College, Udalguri.” Candidates must enclose the Demand Draft with the application

The applications must reach the Principal, Udalguri College, College Rd, Purani Goraibari Udalguri, BTAD, Assam 784509

Last date for receipt of applications is 15th June 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here