Applications are invited for recruitment of 59 vacant positions or career in TISS Assam.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 59 vacant positions or career in its Centre of Excellence in Teacher Education (CETE) on a contract basis. The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (www.tiss.edu), established in the year 1936 is a Deemed to be University, fully funded by the University Grants Commission, Govt of India. TISS is a Grade I University with NAAC score of 3.89/4 and is ranked 60 under NIRF University Rank Category for 2022. With four campuses at Mumbai (main campus), Hyderabad, Guwahati and Tuljapur (rural campus), TISS currently offers 05 Undergraduate programmes, 54 Masters’ Degree programmes and 20 Ph.D. programmes in a range of socially relevant inter-disciplinary areas of applied Social Sciences including 34 Bachelor of Vocational degree programmes.

Name of posts :

Post Doctoral Fellow/Sr. Research Associate

Subject Specialist

Research Associate/ Resource Person/ Research Assistant

Monitoring & Evaluation Associates/Project Associates/Implementation Coordinator

Project Manager

Graphic Designer

Technologist (Technology Management)

Finance Executive

Admin Executive

Office Assistant

Also Read : 10 female hygiene tips every woman should know

No. of posts :

Post Doctoral Fellow/Sr. Research Associate : 2

Subject Specialist : 2

Research Associate/ Resource Person/ Research Assistant : 13

Monitoring & Evaluation Associates/Project Associates/Implementation Coordinator : 35

Project Manager : 2

Graphic Designer : 1

Technologist (Technology Management) : 1

Finance Executive : 1

Admin Executive : 1

Office Assistant : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of TISS

Also Read : 5 adventure sports to enjoy at Lakshadweep

How to apply :

Candidates are requested to fill the application form https://bit.ly/CETE-TISS-ApplicationNTS-Jan2024 and after submitting the form to take a screenshot and send the same to

cete.recruitment@tiss.edu

Last date to receive applications: 24 January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here