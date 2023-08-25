Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Officer at its iCALL Psychosocial Helpline.

Name of post : Research Officer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 36000/- per month

Qualification :

Possess a full-time Master’s Degree in Psychology or allied sciences from a UGC-recognized University

Experience working on research-based projects within the community;

2-3 years of experience as a researcher in the previous roles

Possess excellent academic and research writing skills in English

Efficient in using software for research purposes such as SPSS/ R

Be willing to work flexible hours

How to apply : Candidates may send their resume to icallhelpline@gmail.com on or before 5th

September 2023 with a subject line ‘Application for the post of_______________’.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here