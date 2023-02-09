Assam Career TISS Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Guwahati.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for Internship position under SSR Scheme of DST-SERB project “Inorganic Arsenic in food chain through irrigation water-soil-crop pathway: Risk assessment for sustainable agriculture in Brahmaputra Floodplain” under SERB-STAR scheme at the Centre for Ecology, Environment and Sustainable Development.

Name of post : Internship

Essential Qualification: MSc in Environmental Science/Botany/Soil Science or the students in the final year of their PG from the discipline of Environment/Ecology and Sustainable Development/Soil Science or allied subjects are encouraged to apply.

Remuneration: 5000/- per month (for two months)

How to apply: Eligible candidates may submit an application along with up-to-date CV along with the soft copies of self-attested copies of certificates/ marksheet(s) by email at ritusmita100@gmail.com with the subject line marked as “SSR-SERB 2023.” Last date of application is 20th February 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

