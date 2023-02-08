Assam Career ASDMA Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for six vacant posts of Specialists.

Name of post : Resilient Social Sector Services and Infrastructure Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Postgraduate and higher-level University degree in Social Science/ Environmental Science/Development Studies/Management Studies/Engineering etc. Minimum 5 years’ experience in managing programs/projects related to social sector resilience/risk reduction funded by state/national government/International Agencies with strong domain knowledge of relevant and emerging techno-legal regime

Name of post : Resilient Critical Infrastructure Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate qualification in project management, engineering, planning, architecture, environmental sciences, climate change, applied sciences, or a

related field are preferred. Doctorate / PhD degree in relevant field would be an added advantage. Experience of work in Infrastructure Sectors (Roads, Buildings, Power, Telecom, Transport, Water, Urban Infrastructure etc) for at least 3 years with strong domain knowledge of relevant and emerging techno-legal regime

Name of post : Resilient Cities and Towns Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate in Architecture, Urban Planning, Engineering, Environmental/ Climate Science. Doctorate / PhD degree in relevant field would be an added advantage. 3 years’ experience of working with Urban Local Bodies and in implementation of various flagship programs

Name of post : Resilient Livelihood Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Post Graduate degree in relevant areas such as natural resource management, agricultural development, climatology/meteorology, water resources management, environmental sciences, disaster management, development studies, and/or related fields. Doctorate / PhD degree in relevant field would be an added advantage. At least 5 years of practical working experience in agriculture and livelihood project/s at state and local level.

Name of post : Preparedness and Building Back Better Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Postgraduate in Disaster Management/International Development or Humanitarian Assistance /Development studies/social science/ Engineering/Management and other relevant fields. Retired officers having worked in disaster preparedness, response, and recovery programs for not less than 3 years are also eligible

Name of post : Shared resilience and Finance Management Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Post-Graduate qualification in Actuarial Sciences, Economics, Commerce, Financial Management, or Business Administration, with specialization in Finance.

PhD in relevant subject will be given additional weightage.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to The Chief Executive Officer, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Ancillary Block?I (Opp. SBI Sectt. Branch), Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati? 781006, Assam latest by February 16, 2023 during office hours

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

