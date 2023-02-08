Assam Career Directorate of Town & Country Planning Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Directorate of Town & Country Planning Assam.

Directorate of Town & Country Planning Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for seven vacant positions on contractual basis.

Name of post : GIS Expert

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

a. Post-graduate degree in Geo-Informatics/Geomatics/Planning/Geography from a recognized University / Institution

b. Certified training in GIS as part of educational qualification

Experience : He/ She should have at least 5 years GIS work experience after post-graduation

Salary : Rs. 75,000/- per month

Age: Not more than 40 years of age as on 1st January 2023

Name of post : IT Expert

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Tech / B.E in Computer Science/IT/Electronics & Communication or M.Sc. in Computer Science or MCA

Experience : He/ She should have at least 5 years of post-qualification experience in Govt. projects/

Schemes/ Missions/ or any other related works in IT Sector , especially in development and management of GIS-based web-portal.

Salary : Rs. 75,000/- per month

Age: Not more than 40 years of age as on 1st January 2023

Name of post : GIS Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

i. Graduation in Geo-informatics/Geomatics/Geography/Planning/Architecture from a recognized University / Institution.

ii. Certified training in GIS as part of educational qualification

Experience : He/ She should have at least 2 years GIS work experience after education

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Age: Not more than 30 years of age as on 1st January 2023

Name of post : Multi-Purpose Staff

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

i) Minimum Class 12th Pass

ii) Basic Knowledge of computer

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Age: Not more than 35 years of age as on 1st January 2023

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to Director, Directorate of Town & Country Planning Assam, Dispur, Guwahati-6. Last date for submission of applications is 21 February 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

