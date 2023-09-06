Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Guwahati, Assam.
Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Guwahati Off-Campus, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Counsellor (one post) and Library Assistant (one post) on Contract Basis
Name of post : Counsellor
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification : Master’s Degree in Clinical Psychology / MA in Counselling / MA in
Counselling Psychology with at least 55% aggregate marks from a recognized University
Or
Master’s in Social Work with specialization in Counselling with at least 55% aggregate marks from
a recognized University
Desirable Qualification :
- Minimum work experience of Counselling for one year.
- Good communication skill in English and Hindi
Salary : Rs. 25000/- to 30000/- per month
Age Limit : No Bar
Name of post : Library Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification : Bachelor/Master Degree in Library and Information Science with at least 55% aggregate marks from a recognized University.
Desirable Qualification :
- Minimum one year experience in handling library works like cataloguing, classification
and data processing, library related software and digital library.
- Good communication skill in English and Hindi. Preference will be given to candidates willing to work in rotational shift i.e. including working in the evening hours
Salary : Rs. 21000/- per month
Age Limit : 21 to 32 years
How to apply : Candidates are required to apply online through the Institute website www.tiss.edu. Last date for submission of application is 20th September 2023
Application Fee: Application Fee of Rs. 500/- to be paid online. Application fee for SC/ST/PwD candidates will be Rs. 125/-, if they submit / upload required certificate along with the application form. The women applicants are exempted from payment of application fees
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here