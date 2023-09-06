Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Guwahati, Assam.

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Guwahati Off-Campus, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Counsellor (one post) and Library Assistant (one post) on Contract Basis

Name of post : Counsellor

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Master’s Degree in Clinical Psychology / MA in Counselling / MA in

Counselling Psychology with at least 55% aggregate marks from a recognized University

Or

Master’s in Social Work with specialization in Counselling with at least 55% aggregate marks from

a recognized University

Desirable Qualification :

Minimum work experience of Counselling for one year. Good communication skill in English and Hindi

Salary : Rs. 25000/- to 30000/- per month

Age Limit : No Bar

Name of post : Library Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Bachelor/Master Degree in Library and Information Science with at least 55% aggregate marks from a recognized University.

Desirable Qualification :

Minimum one year experience in handling library works like cataloguing, classification

and data processing, library related software and digital library. Good communication skill in English and Hindi. Preference will be given to candidates willing to work in rotational shift i.e. including working in the evening hours

Salary : Rs. 21000/- per month

Age Limit : 21 to 32 years

How to apply : Candidates are required to apply online through the Institute website www.tiss.edu. Last date for submission of application is 20th September 2023

Application Fee: Application Fee of Rs. 500/- to be paid online. Application fee for SC/ST/PwD candidates will be Rs. 125/-, if they submit / upload required certificate along with the application form. The women applicants are exempted from payment of application fees

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here