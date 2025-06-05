Assam Career Tezpur University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in Tezpur University Assam in 2025.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of one (01) Scientific Administrative Assistant and also one (01) Field Worker in the

DST sponsored research project entitled “Online Language and Cultural Centre for Deori Tribe of Assam: Creating an Online Multimedia Dictionary with Language Translations and Pronunciation Service” under the Principal Investigator Dr. Manoj Deori, Department of Mass Communication and Journalism in 2025. The appointment will be initially for a period of six (06) months or until further order, whichever is earlier, which may be extended further depending upon satisfactory performance of the incumbent and co-terminus with the project

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Scientific Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism

Name of post : Field Worker

No. of posts : 1

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification : Master’s degree in Linguistics and allied subjects.

Consolidated emolument: Rs. 18,000/- (Rupees eighteen thousand) only + HRA as admissible per month.

Age limit: Candidate shall not be more than 30 years of age on the date of interview. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per the Government of India rules

Also Read : Netizens makes priceless comments after photos of Virat Kohli crying goes viral

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview in the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Tezpur University at 10.00 a.m. on 20/06/2025

How to apply :

Interested candidate(s) may appear before the Interview Board physically with all original and self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, caste certificate (if applicable), any other testimonials, copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) and Application in prescribed format (Annexure-I) at 10.00 a.m. on 20/06/2025.

Interested candidates may send their applications in prescribed format (Annexure-I) along with detailed CV to Dr. Manoj Deori (Principal Investigator), Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Tezpur University, Tezpur, Assam – 784028, via e-mail to [email protected] on or before 17/06/2025. Original documents of the candidate(s) will be verified by the Selection

Committee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here