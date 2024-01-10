Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of one Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the DST-SERB sponsored research project entitled “Roads to Statistical Equilibrium” under the Principal Investigator Dr. Diana Thongjaomayum, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

Consistently good academic career with a first class Masters’ degree in Physics with

specialization preferably in Condensed Matter Physics from a recognized University with UGC-CSIR NET/GATE or similar examinations.

Age:

Candidates shall not be more than 28 years of age on the last date of receipt of application.

Upper age limit may also be relaxed as per Government of India rules.

Fellowship:

Rs. 31,000/- (Rupees thirty one thousand) only plus 8% HRA as admissible per month for the 1st and 2nd year and Rs. 35,000/- (Rupees thirty five thousand) only plus 8% HRA as admissible per month for the 3rd year as SRF as per rules.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format (enclosed as Annexure-I) along with detailed CV through email to diana@tezu.ac.in with subject titled “Application for JRF”

Last date for submission of applications is 24th January 2024

Only shortlisted candidates will be intimated via email to appear before a selection committee on a date to be notified later.

Candidates may appear before the interview board altogether with all original and self-attested photocopies of relevant testimonials on the date of interview in the Department of Physics in Tezpur University.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here