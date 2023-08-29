Applications are invited for various non-teaching positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Assistant in a DRDO sponsored research project entitled “Creation of linguistic resources for Sylheti and Chittagonian languages” under the Principal Investigator Dr. Amalesh Gope, Assistant Professor, Department of Linguistics and Language Technology.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: MA in Linguistics/ Applied Linguistics/ Computational Linguistics and Allied subjects.

Desirable:

(1) Candidates are expected to carry out tasks related to IPA transcriptions, transcription of words using Bangla font, and annotation of (recorded) speech data.

(2) Candidates with a Specialization in Acoustic Phonetics, Computational Linguistics, NLP, and Experimental Phonology are encouraged to apply

Fellowship : Rs. 25000/- per month

Age Limit : Age: Below 35 years of age on the date of interview. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per the Government of India Rules

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 11/09/2023 at 10.00 a.m. in the Department of Linguistics & Information Technology, Tezpur University, Assam

How to apply : Candidates may appear before the interview board with original and self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, testimonials, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), any other testimonials, application in prescribed format (Annexure-I) and a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV). Advance copy of their CV may be sent to Dr. Amalesh Gope, Principal Investigator (PI) via e-mail at amalesh@tezu.ac.in or

amaleshtezu@gmail.com on or before 10/09/2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here