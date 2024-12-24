Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in SSUHS Guwahati Assam.

Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Lecturers and Web Class Managers.

Name of post : Lecturer (Anaesthesia and Critical Care/ OT Technology)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Postgraduate degree with 55% marks or equivalent grade in relevant subject from recognized University.

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Name of post : Lecturer (Trauma and Emergency)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Postgraduate degree with 55% marks or equivalent grade in relevant subject from recognized University.

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Name of post : Lecturer (MMLT in Biochemistry / Pathology)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Postgraduate degree with 55% marks or equivalent grade in relevant subject from recognized University.

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Name of post : Lecturer (Physics)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Postgraduate degree with 55% marks or equivalent grade in relevant subject from recognized University.

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Name of post : Lecturer (Physiotherapy)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Candidates having Master of Physiotherapy Degree with specialization in Neurological and Psychosomatic Disorder from a recognized University.

Salary : Rs. 40,000/- per month

Name of post : Web Class Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE/ B.Tech in Computer Science/ IT/ Electronics & Communication/ Applied Electronics & Instrumentation. 1-2 years of experience in Handling Video Conferencing System.

Salary : Rs. 32,000/- per month

Age Limit : Applicants must be below 40 years as on 01-01-2025

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear in the oral interview before the Selection Board at their own cost on 20-01-2025 from 12.30 PM onwards at the office of the Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences, Narakasur Hilltop, Bhangagarh, Guwahati-781032, Assam

How to apply :

Applicants may send their applications along with relevant documents and accompanied with a Bank Draft of Rs.2000/- (Rupees two thousand) only drawn in favour of “Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences” payable at SBI, GMC Branch, Guwahati

The applications must reach the Office of Registrar, Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, Narakasur Hilltop, Bhangagarh, Guwahati-781032, Assam

Last date for submission of applications is 10th January 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here