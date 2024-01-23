Assam Career SSN Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in SSN Guwahati Assam in 2024.

Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya (SSN) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant OT Supervisor in 2024. Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya is a premier eye hospital in the Northeast India established on 14th October 1994, named after the great Vaishnavite Saint of the region, Srimanta Sankardev. The Nethralaya is altogether a non-profit service organization in view of the fact that it was established by a registered charitable trust – Sri Kanchi Sankara Health and Educational Foundation. It is the only state-of-the-art ophthalmic service centre as well as a postgraduate training institute altogether in the entire northeast. Established out of public donations, bank loans, Govt Grants etc. and with a team of dedicated doctors & staff it is also a professional institution rendering quality eye care services with highest moral, legal and ethical standards.

Name of post : Assistant OT Supervisor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Graduate or equivalent with computer knowledge and equipment handling also

Experience :

Minimum 5 years of experience with thorough knowledge about different OT procedures and equipments altogether (In-house eligible candidates can also apply)

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications altogether along with relevant documents to the Manager (HR), Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya (SSN), 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028.

Last date for submission of applications is 26th January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here