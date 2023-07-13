Assam Career : SSN Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for seven vacant positions in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya (SSN), Guwahati, Assam.

Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya (SSN), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Optometrist and Project Coordinator (Field).

Name of post : Optometrist

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : B. Optometry

Place of Posting : Eye Care Centres at Dhing, Hojai, Diphu, Kampur & Barpeta Road

Salary : Negotiable

Age : Not above 30 years

Name of post : Project Coordinator (Field)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : BSW/MSW with 2-5 years experience in Community Development Sector

Place of Posting : Field (Rural Areas)

Salary : Negotiable

Age : Not above 30 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to The Manager (HR), Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya,96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028.

Last Date of Submission of application- 15.07.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here