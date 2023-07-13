Assam Career : SSN Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for seven vacant positions in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya (SSN), Guwahati, Assam.
Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya (SSN), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Optometrist and Project Coordinator (Field).
Name of post : Optometrist
No. of posts : 5
Qualification : B. Optometry
Place of Posting : Eye Care Centres at Dhing, Hojai, Diphu, Kampur & Barpeta Road
Salary : Negotiable
Age : Not above 30 years
Name of post : Project Coordinator (Field)
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : BSW/MSW with 2-5 years experience in Community Development Sector
Place of Posting : Field (Rural Areas)
Salary : Negotiable
Age : Not above 30 years
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications to The Manager (HR), Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya,96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028.
Last Date of Submission of application- 15.07.2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here