Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and teaching positions or career in SSA South Salmara Mankachar Assam.

Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Teachers and Accounts Assistant for engagement in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya of South Salmara Mankachar district on contractual basis.

Name of posts :

Head Teacher

Full Time Assistant Teacher(Math)

Full Time Assistant Teacher(Science)

Full Time Assistant Teacher (Bio- Science)

Full Time Assistant Teacher (Assamese)

Full Time Assistant Teacher (English)

Full Time Assistant Teacher (Education)

Full Time Assistant Teacher (History)

Full Time Assistant Teacher (Philosophy)

Part Time Assistant Teacher (Hindi)

Account Assistant cum Care Taker

Also Read : 9 ways to reduce your risk of getting diabetes

No. of posts :

Head Teacher : 1

Full Time Assistant Teacher(Math) : 3

Full Time Assistant Teacher(Science) : 2

Full Time Assistant Teacher (Bio- Science) : 2

Full Time Assistant Teacher (Assamese) : 3

Full Time Assistant Teacher (English) : 1

Full Time Assistant Teacher (Education) : 1

Full Time Assistant Teacher (History) : 1

Full Time Assistant Teacher (Philosophy) : 2

Part Time Assistant Teacher (Hindi) : 1

Account Assistant cum Care Taker : 1

Qualification :

Head Teacher : P.G. in English/Education/Economics/Botany/ Zoology/ Mathematics/ Physics/Chemistry with B.Ed.

Full Time Assistant Teacher(Math) : P.G in Mathematics with B.Ed

Full Time Assistant Teacher(Science) : P.G in Physics / Chemistry with B.Ed

Full Time Assistant Teacher (Bio- Science) : P.G. in Botany/ Zoology with B.Ed

Full Time Assistant Teacher (Assamese) : P.G. in Assamese with B.Ed

Full Time Assistant Teacher (English) : P.G. in English with B.Ed

Full Time Assistant Teacher (Education) : P.G. in Education with B.Ed.

Full Time Assistant Teacher (History) : P.G. in History with B.Ed

Full Time Assistant Teacher (Philosophy) : P.G. in Philosophy with B.Ed

Part Time Assistant Teacher (Hindi) : P.G. in Hindi with B.Ed

Account Assistant cum Care Taker : Graduate from recognized University preferably from Commerce Background having proficiency in basic computer operation and experience in

Account related works with caring personality and willing to work in a mission mode.

Age : Age must not be more than 45 years as on 1st September 2024

Also Read : 5 best Christmas movies to watch with kids in the holiday season

Monthly Fixed Remuneration:

Head Teacher- Rs 24000/- for HS TET Passed & Rs 22000/-for Non-TET,

Fulltime Asst. Teacher- Rs 22000/- for HS TET Passed & Rs 20000/-for Non-TET,

Part Time Asst. Teacher -Rs. 18000/-

Account Assistant cum Care Taker- Rs. 18000/-

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 20/12/23 at 10 AM in Conference Hal, DC’s office, Hatisingimari, South Salmara Mankachar District

How to apply :

Candidates are required to attend Walk-In-Interview cum document verification on above date, time & venue along with Application in Standard form(ASSAM GAZETTE, PART-X) with self-attested document(Age Proof, Academic & Professional Qualification, Experience Certificate, Passport size Photograph etc) and all candidates must bring relevant ORIGINAL Document for verification purpose.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here