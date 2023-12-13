Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in SSA Dhubri Assam.

Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA) Dhubri is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Superintendent and Asst. Teacher on contractual basis in the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalaya (NSCBAV) Residential Schools for Boys.

Name of post : Superintendent

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications: Master degree from any recognized University preferably in Psychology/ MSW and at least 3 (three) years experience in an organization dealing with social development

Salary : Rs. 24,000.00 per month

Age : Not below 30 years and not above 45 years (as on 1st January 2023)

Name of post : Assistant Teacher (Arts)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications: Graduate in Arts from recognized university with qualified in Upper Primary TET (Social Science) with B.Ed./D.EI.Ed

Preference: Experience in teaching in LP/UP/H.S. level.

Salary : Rs. 22,000.00 per month

Age : Below 45 years (as on 1st January 2023)

Name of post : Assistant Teacher (Science)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications: Graduate in Science from recognized university with qualified in Upper Primary TET (Maths and Science) with B.Ed./D.EI.Ed

Preference: Experience in teaching in LP/UP/H.S. level.

Salary : Rs. 22,000.00 per month

Age : Below 45 years (as on 1st January 2023)

How to apply :

Candidates may send their duly signed application in plain paper stating (i) Name of the post applied for, (ii) Name of Applicant, (iii) Father’s/Guardian’s Name, (iv) Name Permanent Address, (v) Address for Communication, (vi) Mobile No.. (vii) Date of Birth (DD-MM-YYYY), (viii) Educational Qualification, (ix) Working Experience along with one attested copy of Passport size recent photograph and all certificates/Testimonials relating to educational qualification. experience. etc.

The applications should be submitted to the Office of District Mission Co-ordinator, Samagra Siksha, Dhubri latest by 20/12/2023 before 05:00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here







