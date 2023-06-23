Assam Career : Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Assam.

Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Coordinator (Field), Supervisor and Secretary.

Name of post : Project Coordinator (Field)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduation with 5 years experience in the Community Eye Health / Development Sector or BSW /MSW / Diploma in Rural Development with 2 years experience in Community Development Sector

Salary : Negotiable

Age : Not above 35 years

Name of post : Supervisor

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Graduation with 1 year experience in the Community Eye Health / Development Sector

Salary : Negotiable

Age : Not above 35 years

Name of post : Secretary

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduation with 1 year experience in Health Sector

Salary : Negotiable

Age : Not above 35 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to the Manager (HR), Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028.

Last date for submission of applications is June 29, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here