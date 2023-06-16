Assam Career : Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Assam.

Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Optometrist and Personal Secretary for Director, Clinical & Academics on contractual basis.

Name of post : Optometrist

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : B. Optometry

Age : Not above 30 years

Name of post : Personal Secretary for Director, Clinical & Academics

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : MBA from a reputed institution having proficiency in both written and spoken English. The candidates have to be proficient in computer and electronic media

Age : Not above 30 years

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to the Manager, Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati-781028 by 30th June 2023

