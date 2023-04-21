Assam Career : Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative and technical positions in Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya.

Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for four vacant administrative and technical positions.

Name of post : Consultant/Therapist (Cosmetology)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBBS/BAMS/BDS with special training in cosmetology

Experience: Preference will be given to experienced candidates

Name of post : Research Scientist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBBS / M.Pharma / M.Sc in Life Sciences / Pharmacy / Biotechnology. Ph. D is compulsory

Experience: 5-6 years prior experience in a contract research organization / clinical research / pharmaceutical / biotechnology company, relevant therapeutic experience and candidates having publications in scientific journals will be preferred.

Also Read : Akshaya Tritiya 2023 : 5 Bollywood celebs inspired gold jewellery designs that you can buy

Name of post : Statistical Research Analyst

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s / Master’s degree in Bio Statistics

Experience: Minimum 3 years of experience in Medical Research

Name of post : IT Research Scientist / Computer and Information Research Scientist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s degree in computer science

Experience: Minimum 5 years of experience in AI (Artificial Intelligence), Research & Clinical Trials

Also Read : Best ways to combat heatwaves

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to the Manager (HR), Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, 96, Basistha Road, Beltola, Guwahati – 781028. Last Date of Submission of application is 27th April 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here