Assam Career Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of 25 vacant posts or career in Sports Authority of India Assam in 2024.

Sports Authority of India Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Young Professional (General Management) in 2024. Sports Authority of India (SAI) was set up in 1984 to carry forward the legacy of the IXth Asian Games held in New Delhi in 1982 under the Department of Sports. SAI has altogether been entrusted with the objectives of promoting sports and achieving sporting excellence at the national and international level also. SAI was set up as a Society registered of Societies Act, 1860 in pursuance of the Resolution No. 1-1/83/SAI dated 25th January 1984 of the Department of Sports, Govt. of India for identification of talents.

Name of post : Young Professional (General Management)

No. of posts : 25

Qualification :

Post-Graduation Degree in any discipline or BE / BTech or 2 years PG Diploma in Management or MBBS or LLB or CA or ICWA or possessing any professional degree earned after a study of 4 years or more accquired after 10+2.

Experience : 1 year work experience in relevant field

Salary : Rs. 50000/- per month

Age Limit : 32 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs/

Last date for submission of applications is up to 5 PM of 5th February 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here