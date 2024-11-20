Applications are invited for recruitment of various hospitality based positions or career in Sports Authority of India Assam.

Sports Authority of India Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Chef. Sports Authority of India (SAI) was set up in 1984. It was set up to carry forward the legacy of the IXth Asian Games held in New Delhi in 1982 under the Department of Sports. SAl has been entrusted with twin objectives. These are promoting sports and achieving sporting excellence at the national and international level. SAI was set up as a Society registered of Societies Act, 1860 in pursuance of the Resolution No. 1-1/83/SAI dated 25th January 1984 of the Department of Sports, Govt. of India with the objective of promotion of Sports and Games as detailed in the Resolution. SAI has played a significant role in shaping India’s sports development by providing training to elite athletes and at the same time operating a number of schemes for the identification and development of young talent. The schemes are being implemented through various regional centres and training centres of SAI spread throughout the country. In addition to that, a number of academic programmes in physical education and sports are also offered by SAI. SAI is also entrusted with the responsibility of maintaining and utilizing, on the behalf of Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports various stadiums across the country.

Name of post : Chef

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Bachelor of Hotel Management & Catering Technology / Bachelor of Hotel Management / BSc in Culinary Arts / BA in Culinary Arts. 2 years of work experience as a Chef also

OR

UG Diploma in Culinary Arts / Food Production or equivalent. 3 years of work experience as a Chef also

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above positions altogether through the website https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in/saijobs

Last date for submission of applications is up to 5th December 2024

