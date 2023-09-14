Assam Career Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 76 vacant positions in Sports Authority of India Assam.

Sports Authority of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Medical Officers and High Performance Analyst in its National Centers of Excellence (NCOEs) across the country.

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 12

Salary : Rs 1,25,000/- per month

Essential Educational Qualification : Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from a recognized University/Institution.

Essential Experience:

5 years of experience.

OR

PGDSM with 3 years of experience.

OR

PG/DNB in Sports medicine/ Orthopedics/ PMR or equivalent with 2 years of experience

Name of post : High Performance Analyst

No. of posts : 64

Discipline wise vacancies :

Physiotherapist : 12

Strength & Conditioning Expert : 28

Physiologist : 8

Psychologist : 4

Biomechanics : 10

Nutritionist : 1

Biochemist : 1

Salary : Rs 1,05,000/- per month

Essential Educational Qualification :

Physiotherapist : Bachelors’ degree in Physiotherapy /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution

Strength & Conditioning Expert : Bachelors’ degree of Sports & Exercise Science /Sports Science/ Sports Coaching & Exercise Science / Physical education/ Diploma in sports coaching /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution with S&C certification/specialization.

Physiologist : Bachelors’ degree in Medical/ Human/ Sports and Exercise Physiology/ Life Science/ Biological Sciences/ or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.

Psychologist : Bachelors’ degree in Psychology/or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution

Biomechanics : Bachelors ‘ Degree with Biomechanics as specialization or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.

Nutritionist : Bachelors’ Degree in Nutrition & Dietetics/Food Science & Nutrition /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution

Biochemist : Bachelors’ Degree in Biochemistry/Chemistry with Biochemistry /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution

Essential Experience :

5 years of experience in relevant field

OR

3 years of experience with Masters in relevant field

OR

Ph. D in relevant field

How to apply : Candidates must apply only online through the website https://sportsauthorityofindia.gov.in/saijobs/

Opening Date for submission of online application – 14.09.2023

Closing date for submission of online application- up to – 05.10.2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2