Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in SIDBI Assam.

SIDBI Venture Capital Limited (SVCL) (www.sidbiventure.co.in), a wholly owned subsidiary of

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) Assam, is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Vice President / Vice President, Senior Investment Associate / Investment Associate and Investment Principal.

Name of post : Senior Vice President / Vice President

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification : Graduates in Engineering with minimum 60% marks / equivalent

CGPA score with MBA and/or CFA.

Certification preferred : NISM Series XIX-C: Alternative Investment Fund Managers Certification

Experience : The candidate should have at least 15 years of post-qualification relevant work experience in one or more areas viz. Venture Capital, Private Equity, Investment Banking, Fund Raising, Early Stage Financing, Project Appraisal.

Name of post : Senior Investment Associate / Investment Associate

No. of posts : 3

Educational Qualification : Graduates in Engineering with minimum 60% marks / equivalent

CGPA score with MBA and/or CFA.

Certification preferred : NISM Series XIX-C: Alternative Investment Fund Managers Certification

Experience : Minimum post-qualification relevant work experience:

For SIA: 3 years

For IA: 2 years

Name of post : Investment Principal

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : Graduates in Engineering with minimum 60% marks / equivalent

CGPA score with MBA and/or CFA.

Certification preferred : NISM Series XIX-C: Alternative Investment Fund Managers Certification

Experience : Minimum post-qualification relevant work experience would be 5 years and it should be in one or more areas viz. Venture Capital, Private Equity, Investment Banking, Fund Raising,

Early Stage Financing, Project Appraisal.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their duly filled in application as per the format available on SVCL’s website with a recent passport size photograph along with resume to SVCL on or before January 24, 2025 by e-mail to [email protected] or by post with the subject “Application for the post of ……” addressed to Managing Director, SIDBI Venture Capital Limited, SIDBI, Swavalamban Bhavan, C-11, G-Block, 2nd Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai – 400 051

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here