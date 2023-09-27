Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Chief Executive Officer in its wholly owned subsidiary SIDBI Venture Capital Limited (SVCL).

Name of post : Chief Executive Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) Post graduates in any subject including those holding 2 year full time degree / diploma in Management

(ii) Chartered Financial Analyst / Chartered Accountant

Experience : The candidate should have at least 15 years of relevant work experience in one or more areas viz. Venture Capital, Private Equity, Investment Banking, Fund Raising, Early Stage Investing, etc. The candidate should also have experience in raising capital for AIFs or SME Ventures or early stage / start-ups etc from VC/PE Funds, Angel Investors, International Funds /

Institutions, Banks, etc.

How to apply : Candidates may send their application / resume on or before October 15, 2023 by e-mail to recruitment@sidbiventure.co.in or by post with the subject “Application for the post of Chief Executive Officer” addressed to Chairman, SIDBI Venture Capital Limited, SIDBI, Swavalamban Bhavan, C-11, G-Block, 2nd Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai – 400 051

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here