Assam Career SBI Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for recruitment of 8283 vacant positions or career in SBI Assam in 2023.

State Bank of India (SBI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre in 2023.

Name of post : Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales)

No. of posts : 8283

State / UT wise vacancies :

Gujarat : 820

Andhra Pradesh : 50

Karnataka : 450

Madhya Pradesh : 288

Chhattisgarh : 212

Odisha : 72

Haryana : 267

Jammu & Kashmir : 88

Himachal Pradesh : 180

Ladakh : 50

Punjab : 180

Tamil Nadu : 171

Puducherry : 4

Telangana : 525

Rajasthan : 940

West Bengal : 140

A&N Islands : 20

Sikkim : 4

Uttar Pradesh : 1781

Maharashtra : 100

Delhi : 437

Uttarakhand : 215

Arunachal Pradesh : 69

Assam : 430

Manipur : 26

Meghalaya : 77

Mizoram : 17

Nagaland : 40

Tripura : 26

Bihar : 415

Jharkhand : 165

Kerala : 47

Lakshadweep : 3

Qualification :

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government.

Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31.12.2023.

Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31.12.2023.

Age Limit :

Not below 20 years and not above 28 years as on 01.04.2023, i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.04.1995 and not later than 01.04.2003 (both days inclusive).

Relaxation in upper age limit will be as per Govt. rules

Selection Procedure :

The selection process will consist of on-line test (Preliminary & Main exam) and test of specified opted local language.

How to apply : Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbijaoct23/

Last date for submission of online applications is 7th December 2023

Application Fees :

SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM/DESM : Nil

General/ OBC/ EWS : Rs 750/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here