Assam Career RRCNE Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Regional Resource Centre for North-East States (RRC-NE), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Consultants.

Name of post : Consultant, Knowledge Management Division

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

a. MBBS/BDS with Post Graduate Degree (fulltime course) in MD (Community Medicine) / Master’s in Public Health in Health Policy, Economics & Finance / Masters in Epidemiology

b. Have at least 2 (two) years of Post qualification experience. Experience of working in the public health system and research would be highly desirable

Name of post : Consultant, Quality & Patient Safety

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

a. MBBS/BDS/Bachelors in any stream of AYUSH/Bachelor’s in pharmacy/ B. Sc. Nursing degree from a recognised institute with post graduate degree/diploma (2-3 years regular full-time course) in Community Medicine, Public Health, Community Nursing, Hospital Management/ Administration from a recognised institute.

b. At least 2 (Two) years’ experience after post-graduation of working in Quality Assurance/Health System/Public Health.

Name of post : Consultant, Public Health Planning & Evidence

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduation in MBBS, BDS with Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma/ Diplomate of National Board in- Preventive and Social Medicine, Community Medicines, Epidemiology, Public Health. A minimum of 2 (Two) years post-graduation qualification experience for Medical Graduates (MBBS) or A minimum of 3 (Three) years post-graduation qualification experience for non – MBBS (BDS, AYUSH & BSc Nursing).

Salary : The Consultant will be paid a consolidated monthly fee as per NHSRC HR policy (ranging from Rs.60,000/- to Rs.1,20,000/-)

Age Limit : Not above 45 years (as on last date of receiving of applications)

How to apply : Candidates are requested to fill the online application correctly which is available on the NHSRC website (http://nhsrcindia.org). Last date for receiving applications is 31st October 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here