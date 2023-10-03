Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Assam.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Director in its Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT).

Name of post : Director

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification:

1. The applicant should have a PhD in the area of relevance to IDRBT from a university of repute or similar qualification and a right mix of administrative, banking and IT qualification.

2. In deserving cases, experience as head of IT in medium/ large organization for 3 to 5 years may be considered as alternative.

Experience: The applicant should have relevant work experience within banks, financial industry, technology sector or academia. The applicant should possess deep knowledge of financial technology related issues combined with outstanding administrative skills and track record of leading projects to a successful conclusion.

Pay Scale : As per 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) level-17 of Rs. 2,25,000/- (basic pay) as applicable to Director of Centrally Funded Technical Institutions like IITs/IIMs, etc. in addition to Campus bungalow and other perquisites.

Age Limit : The age of the applicants should preferably be not more than 62 years as on October 1, 2023.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts by email to dirid@rbi.org.in by 16th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here