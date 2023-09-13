Assam Career RBI Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 450 vacant positions in Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Assam.

Name of post : Assistant

No. of posts : 450

Location wise vacancies :

Guwahati : 26

Ahmedabad : 13

Bengaluru : 58

Bhopal : 12

Bhubaneswar : 19

Chandigarh : 21

Chennai : 13

Hyderabad : 14

Jaipur : 5

Jammu : 18

Kanpur & Lucknow : 55

Kolkata : 22

Mumbai : 101

New Delhi : 28

Patna : 10

Thiruvananthapuram & Kochi : 16

Qualification :

1. At least a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PwBD candidates) in the aggregate and the knowledge of word processing on PC.

2. A candidate belonging to Ex-servicemen category (except dependents of ex-servicemen) should either be a graduate from a recognized University or should have passed the matriculation or its equivalent examination of the Armed Forces and rendered at least 15 years of defence service.

3. Candidates applying for post in a particular recruiting Office should be proficient in the language (i.e., know to read, write, speak and understand the language) of the state/ any of the states falling under the recruiting Office.

Pay Scale : Selected Candidates will draw a starting basic pay of Rs. 20,700/- per month in the scale of Rs. 20700 – 1200 (3) – 24300 – 1440 (4) – 30060 – 1920 (6) – 41580 – 2080 (2) – 45740 – 2370 (3) – 52850 – 2850 (1) – 55700 and other allowances, as admissible from time to time. At present, initial Monthly Gross Emoluments (without HRA) for Assistant will be approximately Rs. 47,849/-.

Age (as on 01?09?2023): Between 20 and 28 years. Candidates born not earlier than 02/09/1995 and not later than 01/09/2003 (both days inclusive) are only eligible to apply.

Selection Procedure : Selection will be through Preliminary examination, Main examination and Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rbiaaaug23/ from September 13, 2023 to October 04, 2023.

Application Fees :

SC/ST/PwBD/EXS : Rs. 50/- plus 18% GST

GEN/OBC/EWS : Rs. 450/- plus 18% GST

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here