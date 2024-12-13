Applications are invited for recruitment of 10 vacant positions or career in Punjab & Sind Bank Assam.

Punjab & Sind Bank Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Specialist Officers. It was in the year 1908, when a humble idea to uplift the poorest of poor of the land culminated in the birth of Punjab & Sind Bank with the far-sighted vision of luminaries like Bhai Vir Singh, Sir Sunder Singh Majitha and Sardar Tarlochan Singh. They enjoyed the highest respect with the people of Punjab. The bank was founded on the principle of social commitment to help the weaker section of the society in their economic endeavours to raise their standard of life. Decades have gone by, even today Punjab & Sind Bank stands committed to honor the social commitments of the founding fathers. Its corporate vision is to be a Strong Bank with commitment to excellence and focus on adding value to stakeholders with adherence to best practices and core institutional values shared throughout the organisation

Name of post : Deputy General Manager

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

Rajbhasha : 1

Financial Inclusion : 1

Qualification & Experience : Postgraduate / Graduate in relevant disciplines with minimum 12 years of post qualification experience.

Name of post : Assistant General Manager

No. of posts : 8

Discipline wise vacancies :

Risk : 1

Forex : 1

Trade Finance : 1

Compliance : 1

Treasury : 1

Rajbhasha : 1

Digital : 1

Fintech Collaboration : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate / Post Graduate in relevant disciplines with minimum 10-12 years of post qualification experience

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://punjabandsindbank.co.in/

Last Date for submission of online application is 25.12.2024

Application Fees :

SC/ST/ PWD : Rs. 150 + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD

All others : Rs. 850 + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here